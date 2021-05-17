PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) volume hits 2.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) established initial surge of 14.88% at $12.43, as the Stock market unbolted on May 14, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.765 and sunk to $10.70 before settling in for the price of $10.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$35.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.81.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.62.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 230.01% that was higher than 131.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.