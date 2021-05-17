Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $185.92K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.83% to $2.43. During the day, the stock rose to $2.5355 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REFR posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$5.70.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -16.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 138,075 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -390,144. The stock had 1.32 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -235.27, operating margin was -311.11 and Pretax Margin of -282.56.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.40%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s 13(d)(3) group sold 133,000 shares at the rate of 2.16, making the entire transaction reach 286,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 570,667. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s 13(d)(3) group sold 57,000 for 2.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,852. This particular insider is now the holder of 855,997 in total.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -282.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Research Frontiers Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 109.00.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, REFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Research Frontiers Incorporated, REFR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.21 million was inferior to the volume of 0.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.86% that was lower than 94.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.