Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Moves 14.81% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 14, 2021, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.81% to $3.14. During the day, the stock rose to $3.24 and sunk to $2.66 before settling in for the price of $2.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONEK posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$6.84.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -3.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $148.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 753 workers. It has generated 310,509 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,694. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.71, operating margin was +32.18 and Pretax Margin of -10.91.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.36.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, UONEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban One Inc., UONEK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.28% that was lower than 102.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.