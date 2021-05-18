Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.09M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2021, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) set off with pace as it heaved 3.95% to $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.74 before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.98.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7496, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3403.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s Director sold 3,263 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 6,526 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,500. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 203,500 in total.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -132.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million was inferior to the volume of 3.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.1414.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.93% that was lower than 92.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.