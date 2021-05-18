Century Aluminum Company (CENX) average volume reaches $1.72M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) open the trading on May 17, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.28% to $16.21. During the day, the stock rose to $16.235 and sunk to $15.01 before settling in for the price of $15.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $4.22-$19.60.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -3.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2078 workers. It has generated 772,425 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -59,336. The stock had 19.88 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.26, operating margin was -5.00 and Pretax Margin of -7.87.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aluminum industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 57.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP – Global Operations sold 5,473 shares at the rate of 17.74, making the entire transaction reach 97,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,140. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for 17.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 353,989 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -7.68 while generating a return on equity of -20.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

[Century Aluminum Company, CENX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.56% that was higher than 89.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.