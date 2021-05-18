Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) return on Assets touches -8.91: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 17, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.33% to $2.34. During the day, the stock rose to $2.36 and sunk to $2.145 before settling in for the price of $2.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $470.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $465.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5900 employees. It has generated 386,377 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -121,404. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.10, operating margin was -8.77 and Pretax Margin of -35.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Director bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 473,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 996,255. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 14,907 for 0.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,872,541 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -31.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.57 million was lower the volume of 3.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.03% that was higher than 75.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.