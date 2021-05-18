Energous Corporation (WATT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.33

As on May 17, 2021, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.80% to $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.47 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WATT posted a 52-week range of $1.71-$7.69.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -33.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 54 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 6,062 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -589,483. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -280.98, operating margin was -9744.67 and Pretax Margin of -9724.17.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Energous Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 26, this organization’s COO & EVP, Engineering sold 4,110 shares at the rate of 3.93, making the entire transaction reach 16,152 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 480,208. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Senior Vice President & CFO sold 15,633 for 4.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,964 in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9724.17 while generating a return on equity of -93.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energous Corporation (WATT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 355.43.

In the same vein, WATT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energous Corporation, WATT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was lower the volume of 6.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Energous Corporation (WATT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.87% that was lower than 161.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.