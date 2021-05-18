IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) EPS growth this year is -307.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) flaunted slowness of 0.00% at $0.45, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.47 and sunk to $0.44 before settling in for the price of $0.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITP posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$1.45.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -307.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5972, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6320.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 333 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 303,133 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,679. The stock had 10.63 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.65, operating margin was -5.40 and Pretax Margin of -6.59.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IT Tech Packaging Inc. industry. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.47%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -307.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, ITP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24.

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IT Tech Packaging Inc., ITP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0412.

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.85% that was lower than 138.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.