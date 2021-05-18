No matter how cynical the overall market is Ford Motor Company (F) performance over the last week is recorded 3.76%

As on May 17, 2021, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.62% to $12.15. During the day, the stock rose to $12.18 and sunk to $11.79 before settling in for the price of $11.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $4.75-$13.62.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.98 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 186000 employees. It has generated 683,570 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,876. The stock had 2.20 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.00, operating margin was -3.60 and Pretax Margin of -0.88.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 54.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Prod Plat & Ops Officer sold 90,000 shares at the rate of 12.87, making the entire transaction reach 1,158,747 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 667,651. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Director bought 8,620 for 11.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,018 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of -1.01 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 48.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.31, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.94.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 53.99 million was lower the volume of 75.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.43% that was higher than 43.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.