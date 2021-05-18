PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) EPS growth this year is 116.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) open the trading on May 17, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.41% to $48.52. During the day, the stock rose to $51.35 and sunk to $45.77 before settling in for the price of $46.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$63.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.59.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 77.90% institutional ownership.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.13) by -$0.27. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.09.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

[PLBY Group Inc., PLBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.84% While, its Average True Range was 6.83.

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.52% that was higher than 119.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.