Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) EPS growth this year is 67.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) started the day on May 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.26% at $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 13.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2253, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0705.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 22 workers. It has generated 54,447 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,125,409. The stock had 4.52 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.55, operating margin was -996.87 and Pretax Margin of -2066.99.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 640 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,611,341. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,070 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -2066.99 while generating a return on equity of -373.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.81.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0910.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.18% that was lower than 134.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.