QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -35.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started the day on May 17, 2021, with a price increase of 1.43% at $27.68. During the day, the stock rose to $29.21 and sunk to $26.86 before settling in for the price of $27.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.52.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 33.00% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$2.38. This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 81.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.07.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.07.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.85% that was lower than 109.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.