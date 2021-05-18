Reed’s Inc. (REED) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) started the day on May 17, 2021, with a price increase of 4.35% at $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $0.96 and sunk to $0.8884 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REED posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$1.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -2.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0640, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9545.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34 workers. It has generated 1,223,971 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -299,324. The stock had 10.60 Receivables turnover and 2.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.68, operating margin was -20.70 and Pretax Margin of -24.46.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. Reed’s Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 34.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s Director bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 104,266 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,717,553.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -24.46 while generating a return on equity of -176.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reed’s Inc. (REED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, REED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.1100.

Raw Stochastic average of Reed’s Inc. (REED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.41% that was higher than 117.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.