TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Moves 10.74% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) started the day on May 17, 2021, with a price increase of 10.74% at $15.88. During the day, the stock rose to $15.9199 and sunk to $14.38 before settling in for the price of $14.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMST posted a 52-week range of $2.69-$15.50.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $717.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 415,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,950. The stock had 11.80 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -6.95 and Pretax Margin of -7.31.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Steel Industry. TimkenSteel Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 65.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 3,650 shares at the rate of 15.40, making the entire transaction reach 56,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,430.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.45 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.73.

In the same vein, TMST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.18% that was lower than 86.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.