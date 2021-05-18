Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) latest performance of 8.94% is not what was on cards

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) established initial surge of 8.94% at $1.34, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.42 and sunk to $1.21 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6512, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4362.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tyme Technologies Inc. industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.70%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chief Science Officer sold 41,250 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 49,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,240,248. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Chief Science Officer sold 41,250 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,281,498 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1324.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.02% that was lower than 168.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.