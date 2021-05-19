A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) as it 5-day change was -5.15%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2021, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) set off with pace as it heaved 7.50% to $1.29. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$3.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8899, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0364.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -26.02, operating margin was -218.17 and Pretax Margin of -225.76.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 6.70% institutional ownership.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -225.76 while generating a return on equity of -334.36.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.76.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.11.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.1364.

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.56% that was lower than 81.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.