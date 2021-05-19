Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) average volume reaches $3.27M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2021, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.17% to $9.90. During the day, the stock rose to $10.19 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $9.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$29.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.48.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.08.

In the same vein, BFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.83% that was lower than 88.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.