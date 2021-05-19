CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is 12.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) started the day on May 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.07% at $54.57. During the day, the stock rose to $57.19 and sunk to $54.54 before settling in for the price of $54.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $25.30-$55.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3000 workers. It has generated 1,374,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 105,667. The stock had 16.27 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.22, operating margin was +15.23 and Pretax Margin of +11.23.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec sold 20,600 shares at the rate of 54.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,113,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,345. Preceding that transaction, on May 07, Company’s Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn sold 5,650 for 55.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,796. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,401 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2020, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.37, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.66% that was lower than 35.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.