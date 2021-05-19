T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recent quarterly performance of 11.29% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2021, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.71% to $135.00. During the day, the stock rose to $139.98 and sunk to $134.86 before settling in for the price of $140.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMUS posted a 52-week range of $93.00-$143.09.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $592.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 75000 employees. It has generated 911,960 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,587. The stock had 10.77 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.94, operating margin was +13.84 and Pretax Margin of +5.16.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 41.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s President, Technology sold 19,423 shares at the rate of 140.01, making the entire transaction reach 2,719,414 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 489,646. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for 135.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,702,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 922,221 in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/31/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +4.01 while generating a return on equity of 5.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.04, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13.

In the same vein, TMUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [T-Mobile US Inc., TMUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.86% that was higher than 29.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.