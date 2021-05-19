The key reasons why Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is -44.36% away from 52-week high?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) started the day on May 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.72% at $239.00. During the day, the stock rose to $252.165 and sunk to $238.50 before settling in for the price of $248.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COIN posted a 52-week range of $238.25-$429.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 519.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.85 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1249 employees. It has generated 1,022,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,674. The stock had 9.09 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.39, operating margin was +32.01 and Pretax Margin of +32.03.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 7.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 22, this organization’s Director sold 70,685 shares at the rate of 296.51, making the entire transaction reach 20,959,092 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,015,190. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Director sold 65,000 for 316.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,579,157. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,085,875 in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/31/2021, the organization reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 14.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 519.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 23.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.24.

In the same vein, COIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85% While, its Average True Range was 21.18.