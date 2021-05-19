Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3815: Right on the Precipice

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) established initial surge of 12.15% at $1.20, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.08 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$6.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7758, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3815.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.33%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 1,988 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 4,314 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,988. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,694 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,695. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,437,517 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.20%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 83.78.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1421.

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.92% that was lower than 190.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.