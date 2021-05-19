Veru Inc. (VERU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.67

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2021, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) set off with pace as it heaved 3.22% to $8.02. During the day, the stock rose to $8.27 and sunk to $7.6201 before settling in for the price of $7.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERU posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$24.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $602.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 339 workers. It has generated 125,640 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,969. The stock had 8.31 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.54, operating margin was -1.52 and Pretax Margin of -47.08.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Veru Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 25.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 14.09, making the entire transaction reach 49,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,790. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12, Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for 20.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 417,688. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,000 in total.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/31/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -44.55 while generating a return on equity of -60.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veru Inc. (VERU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 602.70.

In the same vein, VERU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veru Inc. (VERU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Veru Inc., VERU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.29 million was inferior to the volume of 3.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Veru Inc. (VERU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.63% that was lower than 127.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.