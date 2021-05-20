CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Open at price of $3.622: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) started the day on May 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.27% at $3.68. During the day, the stock rose to $3.71 and sunk to $3.55 before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$11.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $310.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 537 employees. It has generated 69,956 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,538. The stock had 1.58 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.22, operating margin was -11.00 and Pretax Margin of -20.89.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.96%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,151,017 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,702,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s CEO bought 2,062,619 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,726,705 in total.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2010, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -20.78 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.26.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.96% that was lower than 88.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.