Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) return on Assets touches 17.41: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 19, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.12% to $83.21. During the day, the stock rose to $83.255 and sunk to $82.44 before settling in for the price of $83.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $69.10-$86.41.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $848.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $844.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 481,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,801. The stock had 12.18 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.31, operating margin was +23.74 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CLO and Secretary sold 20,289 shares at the rate of 82.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,676,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,320. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 5,733 for 83.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 479,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,870 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.82, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.14.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.81 million was inferior to the volume of 4.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.61% that was lower than 14.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.