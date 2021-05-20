New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.48M

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.39% to $10.42. During the day, the stock rose to $10.43 and sunk to $10.1812 before settling in for the price of $10.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $5.78-$11.48.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $414.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5667 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 258,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -248,872. The stock had 0.18 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.19, operating margin was -38.69 and Pretax Margin of -91.58.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 43.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 10.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,010,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 357,028. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 27, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 7.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,184. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,158 in total.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.34) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -96.34 while generating a return on equity of -22.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.68, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

[New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.74% that was lower than 31.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.