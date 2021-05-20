No matter how cynical the overall market is Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) performance over the last week is recorded 22.09%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 14.63% to $5.25. During the day, the stock rose to $5.55 and sunk to $4.40 before settling in for the price of $4.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAIT posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$5.39.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16 employees. It has generated 418,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 84,938. The stock had 8.06 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.00, operating margin was +15.74 and Pretax Margin of +20.36.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. Taitron Components Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.73%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 2.60, making the entire transaction reach 6,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taitron Components Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.40%.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.73, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47.

In the same vein, TAIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT)

[Taitron Components Incorporated, TAIT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.96% that was lower than 77.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.