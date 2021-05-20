Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is predicted to post EPS of -0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 19, 2021, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) set off with pace as it heaved 1.87% to $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.8776 and sunk to $3.5789 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVID posted a 52-week range of $2.25-$9.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67 employees. It has generated 188,317 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,209,486. The stock had 19.82 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -645.40 and Pretax Margin of -642.26.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.04%, in contrast to 50.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s CEO bought 8,488 shares at the rate of 5.84, making the entire transaction reach 49,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,792,530.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.85. This company achieved a net margin of -642.26 while generating a return on equity of -142.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.95.

In the same vein, OVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ovid Therapeutics Inc., OVID]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million was inferior to the volume of 3.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.85% that was lower than 82.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.