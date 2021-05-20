Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) return on Assets touches -22.72: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 19, 2021, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.78% to $53.15. During the day, the stock rose to $54.29 and sunk to $50.56 before settling in for the price of $51.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZON posted a 52-week range of $38.09-$68.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14834 employees. It has generated 97,218 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,742. The stock had 23.14 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.42, operating margin was -16.60 and Pretax Margin of -21.22.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Ozon Holdings PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -21.34 while generating a return on equity of -56.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.41.

In the same vein, OZON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ozon Holdings PLC, OZON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.93 million was better the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.39% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.50% that was lower than 62.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.