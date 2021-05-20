Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) last week performance was 19.21%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) started the day on May 19, 2021, with a price increase of 13.62% at $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.49 and sunk to $2.07 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$3.60.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 71 employees. It has generated 313,958 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,465. The stock had 5.20 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.55, operating margin was -11.42 and Pretax Margin of -12.41.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Former VP of Operations sold 18,966 shares at the rate of 1.80, making the entire transaction reach 34,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,488. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Former VP of Operations sold 200 for 2.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,488 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -12.57 while generating a return on equity of -18.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.24% that was lower than 91.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.