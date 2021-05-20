Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) volume hits 3.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.20% to $78.23. During the day, the stock rose to $78.78 and sunk to $76.34 before settling in for the price of $79.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $22.03-$142.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18321 employees. It has generated 195,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,543. The stock had 38.67 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.56, operating margin was +5.99 and Pretax Margin of -23.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s President and CEO sold 71,540 shares at the rate of 140.61, making the entire transaction reach 10,059,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 191,599. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Director bought 820 for 120.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,212. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,978 in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.29) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -18.71 while generating a return on equity of -29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.63.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

[Penn National Gaming Inc., PENN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.44% While, its Average True Range was 5.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.39% that was lower than 72.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.