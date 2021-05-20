RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) started the day on May 19, 2021, with a price increase of 6.77% at $0.99. During the day, the stock rose to $1.02 and sunk to $0.92 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIBT posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$1.83.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9758, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7401.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 99 employees. It has generated 264,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,485. The stock had 7.99 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.43, operating margin was -39.47 and Pretax Margin of -44.70.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. RiceBran Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 43.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06, this organization’s Director bought 11,779 shares at the rate of 0.92, making the entire transaction reach 10,837 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 415,669. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 159,637 in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -44.77 while generating a return on equity of -42.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

RiceBran Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68.

In the same vein, RIBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0788.

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.34% that was lower than 102.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.