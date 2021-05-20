Rio Tinto Group (RIO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.66

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.64% to $86.18. During the day, the stock rose to $87.7199 and sunk to $85.57 before settling in for the price of $89.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.66-$95.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 71.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47500 employees. It has generated 732,787 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 160,467. The stock had 14.82 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.98, operating margin was +38.10 and Pretax Margin of +33.04.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.90 while generating a return on equity of 23.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 71.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.37, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.47.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.00, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

[Rio Tinto Group, RIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.03% that was higher than 35.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.