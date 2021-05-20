Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) surge 9.19% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.95% to $179.35. During the day, the stock rose to $179.90 and sunk to $170.79 before settling in for the price of $167.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $124.86-$214.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $174.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $177.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. It has generated 532,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,734. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.31, operating margin was +13.77 and Pretax Margin of +14.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Chairman, CEO sold 270,984 shares at the rate of 182.90, making the entire transaction reach 49,563,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 491,884. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 13, Company’s President sold 270,984 for 182.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,563,719. This particular insider is now the holder of 491,884 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.67) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +13.09 while generating a return on equity of 17.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.98, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.66.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

[Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.92% While, its Average True Range was 4.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.96% that was higher than 32.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.