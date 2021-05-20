The key reasons why Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) is -63.37% away from 52-week high?

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) started the day on May 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.48% at $4.16. During the day, the stock rose to $4.60 and sunk to $4.11 before settling in for the price of $4.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRMD posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$11.36.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -300.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 101 employees. It has generated 239,371 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,001. The stock had 8.33 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.05, operating margin was +5.33 and Pretax Margin of -4.94.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 62.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Chairman of the Board bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.30, making the entire transaction reach 107,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,990. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,974. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,456,755 in total.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -5.01 while generating a return on equity of -5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -300.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.08.

In the same vein, KRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.68% that was higher than 70.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.