The Progressive Corporation (PGR) EPS is poised to hit 1.43 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) started the day on May 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.70% at $101.00. During the day, the stock rose to $105.70 and sunk to $99.605 before settling in for the price of $105.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $69.40-$107.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43326 workers. It has generated 984,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.33 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,245 shares at the rate of 102.31, making the entire transaction reach 127,376 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,319. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15, Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for 97.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,172,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 320,721 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.72) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 37.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.18, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.16.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.47% that was higher than 22.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.