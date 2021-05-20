Under Armour Inc. (UAA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.28

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) open the trading on May 19, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.22% to $21.92. During the day, the stock rose to $22.24 and sunk to $21.745 before settling in for the price of $22.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $7.66-$26.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 2.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -711.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $456.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $383.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7000 workers. It has generated 269,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -33,083. The stock had 7.15 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.88, operating margin was -0.30 and Pretax Margin of -11.01.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -12.28 while generating a return on equity of -28.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -711.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $96.56, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.65.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

[Under Armour Inc., UAA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.04% that was higher than 40.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.