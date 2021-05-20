Urban One Inc. (UONE) last month volatility was 6.90%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on May 19, 2021, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.97% to $6.01. During the day, the stock rose to $6.1599 and sunk to $5.13 before settling in for the price of $5.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONE posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$54.16.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.60.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 753 employees. It has generated 310,509 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,694. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.71, operating margin was +32.18 and Pretax Margin of -10.91.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 18.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 4.15, making the entire transaction reach 829,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,221,197. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s 10% Owner bought 106,106 for 4.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 493,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,121,197 in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.39.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, UONE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban One Inc., UONE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 1.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.89% that was lower than 75.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.