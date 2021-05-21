A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) as it 5-day change was -13.73%

As on May 20, 2021, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) started slowly as it slid -2.29% to $65.66. During the day, the stock rose to $68.00 and sunk to $64.38 before settling in for the price of $67.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAR posted a 52-week range of $21.59-$79.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 1.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10000 workers. It has generated 358,378 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,682. The stock had 8.75 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.18, operating margin was +4.76 and Pretax Margin of +9.87.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 76.71, making the entire transaction reach 1,534,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,089. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s EVP – Darling US Rendering Ops sold 20,535 for 76.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,575,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,264 in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +8.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in the upcoming year.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.98, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.84.

In the same vein, DAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.4 million was better the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.13% that was lower than 50.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.