Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) 14-day ATR is 2.41: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) started the day on May 20, 2021, with a price decrease of -37.34% at $13.93. During the day, the stock rose to $16.96 and sunk to $13.27 before settling in for the price of $22.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDTX posted a 52-week range of $21.04-$46.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $486.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.08.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s See Remarks sold 4,078 shares at the rate of 27.42, making the entire transaction reach 111,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,400. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,500 for 26.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,200 in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.83 in the upcoming year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.41.

In the same vein, BDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.33% that was higher than 101.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.