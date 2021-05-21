Chubb Limited (CB) PE Ratio stood at $13.50: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) started the day on May 20, 2021, with a price increase of 0.04% at $166.16. During the day, the stock rose to $167.21 and sunk to $165.26 before settling in for the price of $166.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CB posted a 52-week range of $102.97-$179.01.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $450.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $447.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $165.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. It has generated 1,162,968 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +10.38 and Pretax Margin of +11.54.

Chubb Limited (CB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Chubb Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Executive Vice President* sold 2,450 shares at the rate of 168.76, making the entire transaction reach 413,462 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,335. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s EVP, Chief Risk Officer and* sold 10,220 for 166.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,702,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,222 in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.80 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chubb Limited (CB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.50, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.44.

In the same vein, CB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.31, a figure that is expected to reach 2.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Chubb Limited (CB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.92% that was lower than 26.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.