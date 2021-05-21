Coursera Inc. (COUR) EPS growth this year is -43.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) open the trading on May 20, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.52% to $37.02. During the day, the stock rose to $37.48 and sunk to $35.54 before settling in for the price of $38.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUR posted a 52-week range of $32.59-$62.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 779 employees. It has generated 376,779 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -85,770. The stock had 10.23 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.69, operating margin was -22.69 and Pretax Margin of -22.25.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Coursera Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.10%, in contrast to 52.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 300,000 shares at the rate of 33.00, making the entire transaction reach 9,900,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,635,314. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s 10% Owner bought 300,000 for 33.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,900,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,635,314 in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.76 while generating a return on equity of -34.61.

Coursera Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.00%.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc. (COUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.79.

In the same vein, COUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

[Coursera Inc., COUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.49% While, its Average True Range was 3.57.