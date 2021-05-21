CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) PE Ratio stood at $264.80: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 20, 2021, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.89% to $6.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.48 and sunk to $6.28 before settling in for the price of $5.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPSH posted a 52-week range of $1.34-$30.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 240.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. It has generated 200,698 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,731. The stock had 5.96 Receivables turnover and 2.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.98, operating margin was +4.38 and Pretax Margin of +4.31.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. CPS Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.20%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 101,802 shares at the rate of 12.83, making the entire transaction reach 1,305,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 689,675. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,069 for 11.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 569,453. This particular insider is now the holder of 740,575 in total.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.35 while generating a return on equity of 15.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CPS Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 240.80%.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $264.80, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.74.

In the same vein, CPSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CPS Technologies Corporation, CPSH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was better the volume of 2.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.09% that was lower than 231.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.