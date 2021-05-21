DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA) went down 0.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) started the day on May 20, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $9.85. During the day, the stock rose to $9.8599 and sunk to $9.80 before settling in for the price of $9.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPOA posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$11.96.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $369.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.94.

It has generated 16,305 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -582.11 and Pretax Margin of -582.11.

DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -582.11.

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, XPOA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.14% that was lower than 18.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.