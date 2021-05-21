Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.55: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 20, 2021, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) set off with pace as it heaved 17.40% to $4.25. During the day, the stock rose to $5.15 and sunk to $3.594 before settling in for the price of $3.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLWT posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$4.54.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 347,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,920. The stock had 3.63 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.39, operating margin was -2.51 and Pretax Margin of -1.78.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.40%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -1.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.95, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, CLWT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13.

Technical Analysis of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, CLWT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.91% that was higher than 93.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.