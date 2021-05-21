Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) went up 9.17% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) started the day on May 20, 2021, with a price increase of 9.17% at $105.74. During the day, the stock rose to $107.02 and sunk to $98.10 before settling in for the price of $96.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $70.75-$159.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 106.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -777.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4800 employees. It has generated 298,278 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -169,707. The stock had 8.13 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.98, operating margin was -9.68 and Pretax Margin of -57.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s President and CEO sold 19,240 shares at the rate of 131.09, making the entire transaction reach 2,522,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 757,496. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s President and CEO sold 22,755 for 132.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,010,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 776,408 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.03) by $0.85. This company achieved a net margin of -56.90 while generating a return on equity of -33.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -777.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.57 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.78.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.67% While, its Average True Range was 6.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.40% that was higher than 52.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.