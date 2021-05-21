FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $284.13K

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) flaunted slowness of -12.35% at $11.78, as the Stock market unbolted on May 20, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $13.59 and sunk to $11.7001 before settling in for the price of $13.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FF posted a 52-week range of $8.97-$15.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $509.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 477 employees. It has generated 435,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 99,072. The stock had 2.50 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.17, operating margin was +8.78 and Pretax Margin of +15.54.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FutureFuel Corp. industry. FutureFuel Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.37%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC sold 4,877 shares at the rate of 13.95, making the entire transaction reach 68,034 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.77 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

FutureFuel Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FutureFuel Corp. (FF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.46, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, FF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43.

Technical Analysis of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FutureFuel Corp., FF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.18% that was higher than 84.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.