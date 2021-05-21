Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.81M

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) open the trading on May 20, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 6.30% to $1.35. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRNQ posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$4.15.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1324, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7727.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 37,580 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,697. The stock had 8.40 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.42, operating margin was -128.86 and Pretax Margin of -166.44.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.80%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 2.38, making the entire transaction reach 3,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,388,837. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 for 3.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,387,337 in total.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.84 while generating a return on equity of -66.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.00%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.23.

In the same vein, GRNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

[Greenpro Capital Corp., GRNQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.1605.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.41% that was lower than 142.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.