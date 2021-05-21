Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) average volume reaches $1.59M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 20, 2021, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) started slowly as it slid -0.65% to $7.59. During the day, the stock rose to $7.73 and sunk to $7.46 before settling in for the price of $7.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBM posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$9.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.12.

It has generated 649,799 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,731. The stock had 8.48 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.67, operating margin was -3.89 and Pretax Margin of -16.53.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 72.90% institutional ownership.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -13.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82.

In the same vein, HBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hudbay Minerals Inc., HBM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was better the volume of 1.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.93% that was higher than 71.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.