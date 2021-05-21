I-Mab (IMAB) surge 16.70% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on May 20, 2021, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.17% to $72.45. During the day, the stock rose to $72.78 and sunk to $63.50 before settling in for the price of $63.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAB posted a 52-week range of $20.00-$67.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.27.

I-Mab (IMAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. I-Mab’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership.

I-Mab (IMAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

I-Mab’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in the upcoming year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for I-Mab (IMAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.85.

In the same vein, IMAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [I-Mab, IMAB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.94 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.79% While, its Average True Range was 4.12.

Raw Stochastic average of I-Mab (IMAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.96% that was lower than 75.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

