No matter how cynical the overall market is Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) performance over the last week is recorded -19.51%

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) open the trading on May 20, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.98% to $12.71. During the day, the stock rose to $13.45 and sunk to $12.3201 before settling in for the price of $13.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PASG posted a 52-week range of $12.10-$38.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $698.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.89.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Passage Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 72.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 21.10, making the entire transaction reach 211,013 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,300 for 30.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,011. This particular insider is now the holder of 295,284 in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.74) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -90.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.32 in the upcoming year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32.

In the same vein, PASG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

[Passage Bio Inc., PASG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.63% that was higher than 84.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.